Former Miami Heat Player Claims Stephen Curry Is The “Best Player Ever”
The GOAT debates usually involve four players: Michael Jordan, LeBron James, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, and Kobe Bryant. It's typically narrowed down to Jordan for his tenure as the greatest scorer in league history, and James because of his longevity and versatility.
However, Golden State Warriors legend Steph Curry solidified himself as the greatest shooter of all time and has entered the top 10 players of all time for many. At the very least, it’s undeniable that Curry’s impact on basketball has become a perimeter-oriented league. This has led to some former players saying he belongs in the GOAT debate, including former Miami Heat guard Victor Oladipo.
“I would consider him as the best ever,” Oladipo said on The Inner Court podcast. “He’s changed the game completely, bro. I saw him, and I had to guard him. It’s really different. He has changed the game so drastically that guys shoot 50 threes a game now, and that’s only because of him. I’ll give Klay some credit, too. Their style of play in Golden State, but he changed the game completely. I gotta consider you one of the greats if you change the game like that.”
Jimmy Butler Shows Love For Miami Heat Fan Base Upon Return
Despite being a significant piece to several deep post-season runs with the Miami Heat, Jimmy Butler has sights set on winning with the Golden State Warriors.
Butler and the Heat have been a part of three Eastern Conference Finals appearances and two Finals appearances through five seasons. However, the Warriors are his new home. Their 16-4 record since the trade deadline has been one of the best in the league. In contrast, the Miami Heat have struggled to win any games, as they are on a 10-game losing streak.
Butler has averaged 17.6 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 6.5 assists on 43.8 percent shooting and 22.7 percent from three-point range. He will likely be the primary option against the Heat, as Stephen Curry may remain out due to injury.
After losing to the Atlanta Hawks, Butler shared his thoughts ahead of the Heat's matchup on Tuesday.
“I love that fanbase,” Butler said. “They showed me a lot of love while I was there, but I’m here to win now. I’m on the opposing team.”
Butler also reflected on how he’s disappointed his Heat tenure wasn’t as successful as planned.
“We was alright,” Butler explained. “We didn’t win nothing like we were supposed to, so I don’t know. We made some cool runs. We had some fun, and I think that’s all we did.”
MIAMI HEAT’S ANDREW WIGGINS MAKES HISTORY AGAINST HOUSTON ROCKETS
Despite the Miami Heat extending the losing streak to 10 games against the Houston Rockets, Andrew Wiggins had his best game with the franchise.
After missing the last two games due to an injury, Wiggins returned to the lineup with an aggressive performance. He finished with 30 points, two rebounds, and three assists on 76.9 percent shooting and 50 percent from three-point range.
Most of his production came within the second quarter, as he had 20 points. It’s the most he’s ever scored in a single quarter. He joined LeBron James and Chris Bosh as the only Heat players to ever score that much in a quarter without missing a shot. Outside of converting on two three-point shots, Wiggins dominated in the mid-range and interior. Another strength was his ability to get to the free throw line for nine attempts, leading both teams.
On NBA TV’s halftime report, John Wall discussed Wiggins' significant impact on the Heat.
“Shooting the three, getting to the basket, and being aggressive,” Wall said. “He’s being the guy, as we said, needing to be like when he was with Minnesota as the main guy. He was just being aggressive trying to get to his spots and ended up with 20 in the quarter.”
Former NBA player Danny Green also explained how Wiggins played as he did earlier in his career, which allowed him to impact the game in multiple ways.
“Yeah, he didn’t settle,” Green said. “He got to the rim. He even had some physical play from Dillon Brooks. He took the bumps, used his left hand, got to the mid-range, and used his step back here and there. He got fouled at the end of the half to get to the free-throw line some, which he doesn’t do often. Like John said, he did a little bit of everything. But he also had two dunks. If he still plays like a young Wiggins, this is what that Miami team needs to help them get some victories.”
Bryan Townes is a contributor to Miami Heat On SI. He can be reached at btownesjr@gmail.com or on X @bryantownesjr11. Follow our coverage on Facebook