Former NBA Player Predicts Guard Will "Be In A Miami Heat Jersey For A Long Time"
The Miami Heat eliminated the Chicago Bulls from the Play-In Tournament on Wednesday night.
Former NBA player Chandler Parsons, when asked to give his opinion on the game on FanDuel TV's 'Run It Back' gave a lot of credit to a recent Heat fan favorite.
"They got 15 from Davion Mitchell, who, by the way, fits this Heat culture perfectly," Parsons said. "Watched him play last night. Just how hard, picking up guys 94 feet, what he does. I feel like he's gonna be in a Miami Heat jersey for a long time."
Mitchell averaged 10.3 points, 5.3 assists, 2.7 rebounds and 1.4 steals on 45 percent 3-point shooting in two months with the Heat. Last game, he put up 15 points, nine assists, two rebounds, a steal and a block. Additionally, the Heat gave up about 17 points per 100 possessions fewer when he was on the court.
The Heat are one step closer to making the playoffs. They play the Atlanta Hawks next for the chance to go against the Cleveland Cavaliers in the the first round. Parsons made another prediction, this time about their next win-or-go-home game.
"But can Tyler Herro have back-to-back games? And can Bam instill his will and his power on kind of a light frontline that the Atlanta Hawks have. We'll see. I have to give the edge to Miami," Parsons said. "I can't unsee what I saw last night. And I think they're not going to go in there scared. They're going to go in there and they want to get that eighth seed."
Alexander Toledo is a contributor to Miami Heat On SI and producer/co-host of the Five on the Floor podcast, covering the Heat and NBA. He can be reached at toledoalexander22@gmail.com. Twitter: @tropicalblanket