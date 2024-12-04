Former NBA Player Takes Subliminal Shot at Miami ‘Heat Culture'
The Miami Heat have spent years building their franchise around “Heat Culture.”
Players and coaches cite the mentality in interviews. Analysts reference the phrase when talking about the team on TV.
Many have bought into it over the years. However, longtime NBA forward Chandler Parsons sounds like someone who has heard enough about how “Heat Culture” saves the team.
The injury-plagued Heat are 9-10. Rumors persist daily about the team’s plans ahead of the Feb. 6 trade deadline. Speaking on the Dec. 3 episode of Run It Back, Parsons admitted he doesn’t believe the Heat make the postseason—and took a subliminal shot at “Heat Culture” in the process.
“I can’t buy the whole, like, ‘They’re going to turn it on in the playoffs,’” Parsons said. “I think that whole narrative is over. The teams are too good. Like, teams have caught up. There’s not a switch that teams can just turn on and do that.”
The Heat hold the Eastern Conference’s seventh seed. However, only 3.5 games separate the fifth-place Bucks from the 11th-place Pistons in the early going.
Heat fans may not want to hear it, but Parsons may be right. It’s been extremely easy for fans or pundits to easily reference “Heat Culture” when explaining how the team overcomes njuries and inconsistency to constantly reach the postseason. Miami made the Finals in 2020 and 2023, the latter instance as the eighth seed.
However, the season’s first month-plus has repeatedly showcased a flawed Heat team. Injuries have limited Jimmy Butler in recent weeks; he’s currently battling right knee soreness. Three-time All-Star Bam Adebayo is struggling offensively; his 41.9 shooting percentage is easily the worst of his career.
Miami benched veteran guard Terry Rozier late last month amid a prolonged shooting slump. One must wonder how far down the Eastern Conference standings the Heat would be if not for Tyler Herro’s stellar season.
The Heat have plenty of time to get their season on track. Just don’t count Parsons among those expecting a championship parade in South Beach next summer.
WILLIAMS THINKS HEAT SHOULD TRADE BUTLER
On the same episode of Run It Back, Williams said the Heat need to move on and part ways with Butler.
“If we’re talking about this team having their moment and it running its course, obviously you give this a real, serious look to find somewhere for Jimmy,” Williams said. “Especially with him having a player option going into this summer.
“If you’re going to make some new, different moves and go in a different direction, the time is now for the Miami Heat.”
Williams said he believes the current Heat group has “run its course” and must consider rebuilding. However, the three-time Sixth Man of the Year also credited the team for trying “everything” to remain in the hunt.
Jake Elman works as a contributing writer to Miami Heat on SI. He can be reached at jakeelman97@gmail.com or follow him on X @JakeElman97.