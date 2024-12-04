Former NBA Standout Says Miami Heat Must Trade Jimmy Butler: ‘The Time Is Now'
Count longtime NBA guard Lou Williams among those in favor of the Miami Heat trading Jimmy Butler.
Speculation persists about Butler’s future in Miami. The injury-plagued Heat are 9-10 and have struggled to stay consistent. Butler, 35, and hits unrestricted free agency next summer.
Should the Heat trade Butler? Or are they best served keeping him for one potential championship run with him, Tyler Herro, and Bam Adebayo? On the Dec. 3 episode of Run It Back, Williams said the Heat need to move on and part ways with Butler.
“If we’re talking about this team having their moment and it running its course, obviously you give this a real, serious look to find somewhere for Jimmy,” Williams said. “Especially with him having a player option going into this summer.
“If you’re going to make some new, different moves and go in a different direction, the time is now for the Miami Heat.”
Butler averages 18.9 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 4.8 assists. He turns 36 next September.
Longtime NBA forward Chandler Parsons agreed with Williams.
"Jimmy Butler is a dog," Parsons said. "He is a great player. You don't just trade him, but if he's just going to walk this summer and you lose him for nothing? Right—adios."
Williams said he believes the current Heat group has “run its course” and must consider rebuilding. However, the three-time Sixth Man of the Year also credited the team for trying “everything” to remain in the hunt.
“They’ve made every adjustment in the book that you can imagine to keep them competitive and keep them being contenders in the East,” Williams opined. “For whatever reason, it just looks like it’s not translating this year.”
The trade deadline is Feb. 6.
PIERCE IN FAVOR OF HEAT TRADING BUTLER
Williams isn’t the first ex-NBA player to suggest the Heat trade Butler. Hall of Famer Paul Pierce made similar comments earlier this week during an appearance on the Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz.
Pierce said, “The sky is falling” in Miami, and the Heat may deal Butler soon.
“I know when the streets be talking, and hey, word on the streets is things ain’t too sunny down there in Miami,” Pierce shared. “I’m not sure that Jimmy is going to be there at the end of the year.”
However, Pierce isn’t exactly writing the Heat off just yet. Despite their slow start, the Heat have guard Tyler Herro playing at an All-Star level.
“I think they’re missing a piece because you got the coaching, you got the culture,” Pierce said, adding, “I would never count Miami out based on the history over the last four or five years.”
