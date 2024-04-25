Time And TV Set For Game 5 In Miami Heat-Boston Celtics Series
The Miami Heat ensured there will be at least five games in their series against the Boston Celtics in the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.
The Heat defeated the Celtics 111-101 Wednesday in Game 2, tying the series at 1. The Heat now have two games at home, starting at 6 p.m. Saturday at Kaseya Center. Game 4 is Monday at 7 p.m.
Game 5 is May 1 at 7:30 p.m. on TNT.
“It was a very good response,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said of the Game 2 victory. “And then we also made some shots. It always looks better when you make shots.”
The Heat made a franchise-record 23 3-pointers in the victory. Herro, who struggled in Game 1, made six from the arc.
“You have to take ‘em, based on how they were playing us the first two games,” Spoelstra said. “I did not want to get annihilated in that department like we did the game before.”
The Heat now are position to upset the Celtics for a second straight season. They knocked off the Celtics in last year's Eastern Conference finals. This marks the fourth time in five years the teams has played in the postseason.
The Heat remain alive despite playing without two of their best players. Guard Terry Rozier is out with a neck spasms while Jimmy Butler is sidelined with a sprained knee. There is no timetable on when either will return.
Rozier did travel with the team so he could be back in the lineup sooner than Butler, who is expected to miss multiple weeks.