Golden State Warriors Without 11-Time All-Star For Matchup Against Miami Heat
The Golden State Warriors will be without two-time MVP Stephen Curry for their game against the Heat, amid Jimmy Butler's anticipated return to Miami.
Curry, a four-time champion, traveled with the team on Sunday and participated in the team’s practice and workouts yesterday. He missed the first game of their road trip with a pelvic contusion. The former Finals MVP is averaging 24 points, six assists and four rebounds for the season.
Meanwhile, Heat sharpshooter Duncan Robinson went from being listed as "questionable" to "out" on the injury report, dealing with lower back pain.
Nikola Jovic, (broken hand), has been cleared to begin court work, with the Heat not giving timetable for his return.
The Warriors come into Miami with a 41-30 record and the 6th seed in the West, while the Heat stand at 30-41 and the 10th seed in the East.
Here's the rest of the injury report and game preview:
HEAT
Duncan Robinson: Out - Back
Nikola Jovic: Out - Hand
Dru Smith: Out - Achilles
Josh Christopher: Out - G League
Keshad Johnson: Out - G League
Isaiah Stevens: Out - G League
WARRIORS
Stephen Curry: Out - Pelvis
Game time: 7:30 p.m., Kaseya Center, Miami
TV: FanDuel Sports Network
Betting line: Heat +4, DraftKings
VITALS: : The Heat and Warriors meet for the second and final regular season matchup this season. The Heat won the first matchup 114-98 in San Francisco. The Heat and Warriors have split their last 10 games against each other down the middle, (five Heat wins, five Warriors wins). The Heat are 35-37 all-time versus the Warriors during the regular season, including 20-15 in home games and 15-22 in road games.
PROJECTED STARTERS
HEAT
G Tyler Herro
G Jaime Jaquez Jr.
C Kel'el Ware
F Andrew Wiggins
F Bam Adebayo
HORNETS
G Brandin Podziemski
G Moses Moody
C Quinten Post
F Jimmy Butler
F Draymond Green
QUOTABLE
Heat guard Tyler Herro on Jimmy Butler's return to Miami: “It’ll be fun. It’s another game for us honestly. We got bigger things to worry about at this point and we need to just win games. Obviously Jimmy is coming back here but it’s a regular game.”
Miami Heat All-Star Has No Interest In Tonight's Return Of Jimmy Butler
Tyler Herro addressed reporters' questions after shootaround today, ahead of Heat-Warriors and Jimmy Butler's return to Miami.
Tyler Herro addressed reporters' questions after shootaround today ahead of the Miami Heat's matchup against the Golden State Warriors amid Jimmy Butler's return.
The All-Star guard was asked if it's all about stacking the wins after the 29-41 Heat beat the Charlotte Hornets to end a 10-game losing losing streak.
Herro said, "Yeah, I think tonight's another opportunity for us to continue to get better, showing what we've been doing, our improvement, coming out with a great, you know, energy, focus and trying to build off our last game against Charlotte."
Herro was asked if he is interested in what the crowd's reaction to Butler, who spent five-and-a-half seasons with the Heat, is introduced at the Kaseya Center on Tuesday night.
"I mean, I'm not interested, but I'm sure other people are," Herro said. "It'll be fun for the fans, I'm sure, to see Jimmy come back, get his name know, introduced in a different starting lineup. It'll be fun for sure. It's another game for us, as I'm sure it is for them. We just got to continue to worry about ourselves."
When asked if playing against Butler, who led the Heat to two NBA Finals, will give "extra juice" to the matchup, Herro said: "Yeah, I mean, it's right now at this point in the season for us, we need to win any game possible. So no matter who comes in here before the next game, whatever, we just got to win."
