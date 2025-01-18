Heat Cut Ties With Duncan Robinson In Proposed Trade For $90 Million NBA Champion
There's no guarantee star forward Jimmy Butler is traded from the Miami Heat by the Feb. 6 trade deadline.
Let's assume Butler is not dealt and plays out the remainder of the season in Miami, the front office could pivot to win-now moves instead of entering a retooling phase. The six-time All-Star made known he's willing to continue suiting up, which is what could encourage team president Pat Riley to make a final postseason push with the 35-year-old leading the charge.
One win-now player on the trade block is Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma, who is experienced on the biggest stage. He was a member of the 2020 Los Angeles Lakers team that hoisted the Larry O'Brien Trophy.
Bleacher Report predicted the following trade could take place between the Heat and Wizards, landing Kuzma in Miami.
Heat receive: Kyle Kuzma and a 2027 second-round pick (via BRK or DAL)
Wizards receive: Duncan Robinson, Nikola Jović and Josh Richardson
The Heat could roll out a starting lineup of Terry Rozier, Tyler Herro, Butler, Kuzma, and Bam Adebayo. While the talent in this rotation would not match that of the Cleveland Cavaliers or Boston Celtics, the Heat have reached the NBA Finals twice since 2020 with similarly skilled groups.
The success the Heat see the remainder of the season will largely be determined by how dedicated Butler is to bringing a title to Miami.
