Orlando Magic Urged To 'Monitor' Terry Rozier's Situation With The Miami Heat
The Miami Heat have seemingly found the foundation of their backcourt in Tyler Herro.
Herro is exploding onto the scene to start the regular season, performing with career-high efficiency. This begs the question of if the Heat should entertain a trade for his guard partner, Terry Rozier, to acquire a more defensive-minded running mate.
The Orlando Magic have multiple they could offer in exchange for Rozier, Cole Anthony, and Jalen Suggs. Anthony is the much more realistic return, considering Suggs signed a lucrative contract extension this summer. Offensive help is undoubtedly a top priority for Orlando's front office, as they look to begin title contending with Paolo Banchero at the helm.
Bleacher Report's Dan Favale proposed the Magic's top solution is trading for a score-first guard, potentially Rozier.
"Players like Anfernee Simons, Aaron Wiggins (trade-eligible Jan. 15), Tre Jones, Monte Morris (trade-eligible Dec. 15), LaMelo Ball, Malik Monk (trade-eligible Dec. 15), Terry Rozier, Coby White, Payton Pritchard and Dennis Schröder are all worth monitoring," Favale wrote.
This list of potential trade targets greatly varies in strength, ranging from Morris to a player of superstar potential in Ball. Rozier falls somewhere in the middle, leaving it up to the Magic to determine how much they're willing to invest in another win-now piece.
