Why Tyler Herro’s All-Star Surge Adds New Dilemma To Miami Heat’s Future
Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro is playing the best basketball of his NBA career, so why isn't the team's future more optimistic?
The answer is quite simple on the surface: Herro's All-Star level start to the year further complicates the Heat's future blueprint.
Prior to the season, the Heat were faced with two key choices based on the play of veteran star Jimmy Butler. Either trade Butler at the deadline if championship contention does not appear realistic or deal Herro in an attempt to win now with the 35-year-old at the helm.
The issue is few expected Herro's production and trade value to skyrocket the way it has. His performance against the Detroit Pistons in Tuesday's overtime victory was the best of the season for a Heat player, recording 40 points, eight assists, five rebounds, and four steals on 51.9 percent shooting and 10 of 17 shooting from three-point range.
The front office must now decide if Herro is a cornerstone of their organization after just nine strong games, or more than ever, should team president Pat Riley look to move him?
Neither Butler nor Bam Adebayo have started strong this season, but a fall-off for Herro is far more likely than the expected increase in production for the duo. This narrative pushes the front office in favor of moving Herro at his peak to add a true superstar to the roster.
Just two summers ago, the Portland Trail Blazers did not even want Herro included in a package for Damian Lillard. Is there a possibility he's now desired enough to act as the center of a deal for Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo?
These are all options the Heat's front office should entertain in the coming months, leaving no stone unturned when it comes to their future.
