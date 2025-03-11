Heat Predicted To Unexpectedly Cut Ties With Kel’el Ware In Trade For $195 Million All-Star
Miami Heat team president Pat Riley is not a fan of the full rebuild approach, meaning if the right opportunity to land a star presents itself, he could swoop in.
Phoenix Suns superstar Kevin Durant will come at a high asking price, which could lead the Heat's front office to pursue players in a lesser category. A star who could be available is Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen, largely because they are the No. 15 seed in the Western Conference and the 27-year-old is ready to win now.
Bleacher Report predicts the Heat to land him in a blockbuster trade, suddenly cutting ties with emerging rookie Kel'el Ware.
Jazz Receive: Kel'el Ware, Nikola Jović, Duncan Robinson, Terry Rozier, 2025 first-round pick (top-10 protected via Golden State Warriors), 2026 second-round pick (via Los Angeles Lakers)
Heat Receive: Lauri Markkanen, Jordan Clarkson
Losing Ware, Jovic, Robinson, and Rozier in one deal is risky, considering each of them plays a solid role in Miami's rotation. However, it's arguable that even Clarkson is a stronger contributor than anyone the Heat are parting with.
After an All-Star campaign in 2023 and a similar season in 2024, Markkanen is in the midst of a down year. He is averaging 19.3 points and 6.1 rebounds on 42.5 percent shooting and 34.7 percent from three-point range.
A full-strength trio of Markkanen, Tyler Herro, and Bam Adebayo can compete in the Eastern Conference if the right pieces surround them.
Anthony Pasciolla works as a contributing writer to Miami Heat On SI. He can be reached at ampasciolla@gmail.com or follow him on X @AnthonyPasci.