Ex-Heat Guard Reveals Shocking Measures LeBron James Took In Miami To Prolong NBA Career
Barring a surprise retirement announcement, Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James is set to become the first player in NBA history to play 23 seasons.
Not only is James shattering longevity records, but the 40-year-old is also doing so at an All-NBA level. This is not by mere luck or chance, as James' former Miami Heat teammate Mario Chalmers recently revealed the shocking measures he took to prolong his professional career.
"I tell people this all the time: Bron will really get treatment if we were in the club," Chalmers began on Nightcap. "He would literally have something on his knees or something on his back inside the club, so it's like once somebody's doing that, like that's real dedication to just be in the club with treatment."
"Not ice bags. It'd be like the stim machine shooting electricity in your knees, hamstrings, or lower back. He always got something that's recovery, making his body recover, so that's the thing once you see that, like that's a different type of dedication," Chalmers concluded.
These are the stories about James that often go under the radar. Instead, fans just assume the 21-time All-Star is a freak of nature who is incapable of regressing regardless of his lifestyle off the floor. However, Chalmers proved that's the furthest thing from the truth, as he clearly went above and beyond most even in his prime with the Heat.
