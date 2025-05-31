San Antonio Spurs Hero Still Upset About Game 6 Failure In 2013 NBA Finals
The Miami Heat winning the 2013 NBA championship could have had a different outcome if the San Antonio Spurs had made a different decision on one pivotal play.
NBA fans remember Ray Allen’s iconic corner three in Game 6 that sent the game to overtime. However, on an episode of All The Smoke, Spurs player Danny Green revealed a key mistake was made on the previous play due to a strategic decision that relied on Tim Duncan’s rebounding presence.
“That play was played over, over and over the following year in the film room,” Green said. "Because that’s where my mistake was the most.”
“We were contesting, and if we contested, we would take off. So the play before, LeBron took one and missed it. I contested the first one. I'm trickling towards half because my natural habit was to start leaning to take off. They get another rebound and kick it back to Bron and he hits it,” he added.
Green emphasized during film sessions Spurs coach Popovich would routinely question where the Spurs guard was going and why he hadn’t gone for the rebound.
Former Spurs forward Stephen Jackson also said that the following year the team stopped “leaking out” especially as Tim Duncan aged and could no longer control the boards the way he once did.
“Well the older Tim got, they probably started taking it out because at one point, it didn't make no sense to go in the key. Tim is getting all that,” Jackson stated.
It’s an interesting scenario to consider, would Ray Allen have even got a chance at the three if Green had simply boxed out his man?
