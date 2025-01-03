Heat, Knicks Likely Regret Passing On Blockbuster Trade Talks Last Offseason
The New York Knicks made known they were all in on winning an NBA championship last offseason by trading for stars Mikal Bridges and Karl-Anthony Towns.
While the blockbuster move for Towns is a huge success thus far, the same cannot be said for Bridges. This is especially disappointing because the Knicks gave up five first-round picks in the trade with the Brooklyn Nets.
Instead, the Knicks could've explored a deal for now-available Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler. Not only would landing Butler over Bridges have benefited New York, but also Heat team president Pat Riley and the front office.
Even though Butler is in the midst of arguably his worst season in Miami, his playoff expertise trumps the skillset of Bridges. The Heat star is averaging 17.6 points and 5.5 rebounds on 55.2 percent shooting this season compared to the Knicks star's 18.3 points and 3.3 rebounds on 50.8 percent shooting.
For the Heat, there's no question the Knicks' potential package would've been much greater than anything they will receive for the 35-year-old at February's trade deadline. Despite Riley's apparent desire to add win-now pieces, adding five first-round draft picks in return is a major steal.
Anthony Pasciolla works as a contributing writer to Miami Heat On SI. He can be reached at ampasciolla@gmail.com or follow him on X @AnthonyPasci.