Heat Could Send Jimmy Butler To Young Championship Contender In Blockbuster Trade
Jimmy Butler is seemingly desperate for a change of scenery.
When requesting a trade from the Miami Heat on Thursday evening, Butler placed no restrictions on a potential move. While the six-time All-Star does not technically have control over where he's traded, there was a rumored list of destinations he preferred. That group is irrelevant, as ESPN reported he is willing to play "anywhere other than Miami."
This opens the door for a youthful championship contender in the Memphis Grizzlies to offer a package for the 35-year-old star. As the No. 2 seed in the loaded Western Conference, it would be wise for Memphis' front office to bring in a player with extensive postseason experience.
A blockbuster trade between the Heat and Grizzlies could look similar to the following:
Grizzlies receive: Jimmy Butler, 2027 second-round pick (via SAS)
Heat receive: Marcus Smart, Brandon Clarke, Luke Kennard, 2028 first-round pick, 2029 first-round pick swap
As previously mentioned, the Grizzlies agree to this trade in hopes of bolstering their chances to reach the NBA Finals in the immediate future. Meanwhile, Heat team president Pat Riley and coach Erik Spoelstra get a mixed return, highlighted by both win-now contributors and future draft capital.
Anthony Pasciolla works as a contributing writer to Miami Heat On SI. He can be reached at ampasciolla@gmail.com or follow him on X @AnthonyPasci.