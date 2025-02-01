Heat Land De'Aaron Fox In Proposed Trade That Sends Jimmy Butler To Nightmare Destination
Most see the San Antonio Spurs as the ideal landing spot for Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox. However, the Miami Heat are surely another team the All-Star has a level of interest in.
While the Spurs have a plethora of role players they're willing to move, Heat star Jimmy Butler is one of the most appealing names on the trade market. It wouldn't make much sense for the Kings to send out Fox and add Butler, paving the way for a third team to involve themselves.
FanSided predicts this to be Butler's nightmare destination, the Memphis Grizzlies, laying out the following blockbuster trade proposal between them, the Heat, and Kings.
Heat receive: De’Aaron Fox, Luke Kennard, John Konchar, Jake LaRavia
Kings receive: Marcus Smart, Brandon Clarke, Jaime Jaquez Jr., GG Jackson, 2030 first-round pick (from Miami), 2029 first-round pick swap (from Miami), 2026 second-round pick (from Lakers, via Miami), 2025 first-round pick (from Memphis)
Grizzlies receive: Jimmy Butler, Trey Lyles, Josh Richardson
There is one glaring issue with this deal. ESPN's Marc J. Spears reported just a few weeks ago on NBA Today that Butler's preferred destination list is "just out of Miami, with exception to Memphis." The question is, would Memphis' front office even be willing to trade for the six-time All-Star if he'll just opt out of his player option and leave this offseason?
Assuming that major obstacle is worked past, there is serious incentive for each organization to agree to this.
