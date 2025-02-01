NBA Insider Names ‘Likeliest’ Landing Spots for Jimmy Butler as Deadline Nears
Embattled forward Jimmy Butler remains on the Miami Heat roster less than a week before the trade deadline.
If the Heat do move Butler, ESPN NBA insider Shams Charania has a good idea where the six-time All-Star will end up.
“The Suns and Warriors are shaping up … to being the two likeliest landing spots for Jimmy Butler in a trade,” Charania reported Friday night.
Charania added other teams are in the mix but Golden State and Phoenix remain the favorites.
Both teams have been linked to Butler for nearly two months. Butler does not have a no-trade clause and has not publicly demanded joining a specific team.
Charania said the two Western Conference teams are being aggressive ahead of the Feb. 6 deadline. Both organizations are potentially nearing the end of championship windows, with Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry seeking one more title.
Charania added the Heat have remained in constant communication with both teams.
“The Warriors’ front office has been acting very opportunistically ahead of the deadline next week,” Charania said.
The Heat suspended Butler earlier this week for violating team rules and walking out of practice.
KINGS OUT ON BUTLER
Butler can cross Sacramento off his list of possible places he’ll finish the season.
NBA insider Sam Amick reported Thursday the Kings are not pursuing Butler ahead of the Feb. 6 trade deadline. Sacramento is currently weighing whether to trade All-Star guard De’Aaron Fox within the next week.
The 24-23 Kings are competing for a Play-In spot. Whatever the Kings do, Amick said, will not involve the disgruntled Butler.
“They do not see Jimmy Butler as the answer,” Amick wrote.
CARMELO OFFERS BUTLER ADVICE
NBA legend Carmelo Anthony warned Butler his continued bad behavior could keep him in Miami indefinitely.
“They’re gonna Marbury you,” Anthony said. “They’re going to tell you, ‘Don’t even come around no more until we figure out what’s next.’
“And when they do that, there’s no other team you’re going to.”
Anthony is likely referring to former All-Star guard Stephon Marbury’s beef with the New York Knicks in the late 2000s. Marbury feuded with three separate head coaches over minutes, poor performances, and an ankle surgery the team felt he didn’t need.
The Knicks eventually banned Marbury from all games and practices in December 2008. New York bought him out two months later after the trade deadline, and Marbury subsequently signed with the Boston Celtics.
“Everybody’s looking at you now like you affecting business,” Anthony told Butler. “You are a cancer to the business.
“Not to the team - we know you can hoop, we know you can play - but you are a cancer, you are becoming a cancer to the organization,” Anthony added.
