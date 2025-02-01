Heat Predicted To Swap Jimmy Butler For Disappointing $211 Million All-Star
The Miami Heat are running low on time to deal veteran star Jimmy Butler before the NBA trade deadline on Feb. 6.
While the Phoenix Suns and Golden State Warriors remain the most likely and discussed destinations for the six-time All-Star, a surprise suitor could swoop in if the asking price is right. That organization is the Philadelphia 76ers, who are known for making sporadic changes to their roster.
Bleacher Report predicted the Heat could swap Butler for Philadelphia's new, disappointing All-Star Paul George. The full proposed trade details are as follows:
76ers receive: Jimmy Butler and Alec Burks
Heat receive: Paul George and a 2026 first-round pick (top-five protected)
The Sixers know exactly what they're getting in Butler. A scrappy star, not afraid to take control of the game, who rises to the occasion just as he did with the organization in 2019. Not to mention, Philadelphia's front office is no stranger to superstars that come with drama.
An ideal return for the Heat is expiring contracts and draft capital, which this package largely does not give. However, if Miami team president Pat Riley prioritizes winning over everything else, adding the $211 million star is the route to take.
George is playing much below his expectations this season, averaging 17.1 points on 42.9 percent shooting. Still, it's hard to imagine a stronger win-now player coming forth in less than a week.
