Heat Linked To Risky Signing Of 9-Time All-Star To Elevate Core Led By Tyler Herro, Bam Adebayo
After franchise cornerstone Jimmy Butler was dealt to the Golden State Warriors, Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro struggled to keep the Miami Heat afloat.
They dragged the Heat to a playoff appearance before being swept by the No. 1 seed Cleveland Cavaliers. The early exit prompted team president Pat Riley to go on record claiming the team won't run it back, but no major moves have occurred thus far. Miami's fanbase is justifiably growing impatient, but a bold decision from an Eastern Conference contender could change that.
The Milwaukee Bucks are reportedly waiving nine-time All-Star Damian Lillard to sign star center Myles Turner. The Heat and Lillard are no strangers to each other, as there's been mutual interest for years. ClutchPoints linked Lillard to the Heat after Milwaukee's surprise action, naming Miami as a top landing spot for the 34-year-old.
When the Heat pursued Lillard in the 2023 offseason, it was a no-brainer to push to acquire him. Miami was fresh off an NBA Finals appearance, while Lillard was coming off a 32.2 points per game campaign.
Fast forward to the 2025 offseason, and it's no longer so simple. Lillard is in the midst of recovering from a torn Achilles, which very few players at his age have performed the same after. It's also tough to say whether or not the former Rookie of the Year elevates a core led by Herro and Adebayo to title contention as the No. 1 option.
Lillard is still seeking the first championship of his career, but Miami may no longer be the place to pursue this goal.
