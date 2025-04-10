Heat-Pelicans Injury Report: Miami Without Key Reserve Vs. New Orleans
The Miami Heat have ruled out rookie forward Pelle Larsson ahead of Friday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Additionally, the Heat listed Tyler Herro and Alec Burks as probable and two-way guard Isaiah Stevens as questionable.
Larsson, the Heat's second round pick, sprained his ankle while weightlifting ahead of the game against the Chicago Bulls Wednesday. Herro, who scored 30 points, has a thigh contusion while starter Alec Burks is dealing with lower back discomfort.
Here's the rest of the injury report and game preview:
HEAT
Pelle Larsson: Out - Hamstring
Tyler Herro: Probable - Thigh
Alec Burks: Probable - Back
Kevin Love: Out - Personal Reasons
Nikola Jovic: Out - Hand
Isaiah Stevens: Questionable - Foot
Dru Smith: Out - Achilles
PELICANS
Bruce Brown: Out - Knee
Yves Missi: Out - Ankle
Jose Alvarado: Questionable - Hip
Jordan Hawkins - Back
CJ McCollum: Out - Foot
Zion Williamson: Out - Back
Trey Murphy: Out - Shoulder
Herb Jones: Out - Shoulder
Dejounte Murray: Out - Achilles
How To Watch Miami Heat-New Orleans Pelicans, Lineups, Injury Report, Betting Line
Game time: 8 p.m., Smoothie King Center, New Orleans
Betting line: Heat -10.5, Oddsshark
VITALS: : The Heat and Pelicans meet for the second and final regular season matchup this season. The Heat won the first matchups 119-108 on Jan. 1. The Heat won eight of their last ten matchups against the Pelicans. The Heat are 27-21 all-time versus the Pelicans during the regular season, including 18-7 in home games and 9-14 in road games.
PROJECTED STARTERS
HEAT
G Tyler Herro
G Alec Burks
C Kel'el Ware
F Andrew Wiggins
F Bam Adebayo
PELICANS
G Elfrid Payton
G Antonio Reeves
C Karlo Matkovic
F Lester Quinones
F Keion Brooks Jr.
QUOTABLE
Heat guard Tyler Herro: "I think we've just been doing a better job at taking other people's punch and, you know we gotta understand that they're gonna go on runs, that's how basketball is and just get back to what we were doing that made us successful and can't get bored with doing the right stuff over and over again."
Alexander Toledo is a contributor to Miami Heat On SI and producer/co-host of the Five on the Floor podcast, covering the Heat and NBA. He can be reached at toledoalexander22@gmail.com. Twitter: @tropicalblanket