Heat Predicted To Cut Ties With $109 Million All-Star In Shocking Trade With Warriors
The Golden State Warriors are determined to help Stephen Curry win his fifth championship, which is why they acquired Jimmy Butler from the Miami Heat at last year's trade deadline.
Curry and Butler had a nice stretch together to finish out the 2025 season but came up short against the Minnesota Timberwolves in Round 2 of the playoffs. While giving the All-Star duo a full season to build chemistry could be the key to success, making a final addition wouldn't hurt.
CBS Sports predicts the Warriors will make quite a shocking move by reuniting with All-Star forward Andrew Wiggins in a major trade.
"I think it ends up being with the Miami Heat in a transaction that brings Andrew Wiggins back to the Bay. Wiggins was a critical part of Golden State's 2022 championship and is perfectly suited and willing to play the role that [Jonathan] Kuminga doesn't want," the article shared. "[Derrick] White would be a blockbuster get, but something smaller is more likely and Wiggins still gives Golden State a third legit scorer and another defender."
Essentially, the article is proposing a Kuminga-Wiggins swap with some additional pieces surrounding the deal on both sides. If the Heat intend to build up their roster slowly with Herro and Adebayo leading the charge, Kuminga is a much better fit in their system. He is a 22-year-old star forward who averaged 15.3 points and 4.6 rebounds on 45.4 percent shooting in 2025.
This scenario does raise the question of why the Heat didn't request Kuminga in return for Butler in the first place. There are two plausible answers, which are the Warriors were unwilling to deal him at the time or Miami's plans changed since February. Wiggins is much more fit to contribute to a title contender than Kuminga is, but the Heat likely saw themselves as a championship-level team at the time of trading Butler.
Wiggins is familiar with the Warriors' system, has up to two seasons left on his four-year, $109 million contract, and contributes on both sides of the ball. It's a no-brainer why Golden State would hope to reunite with him.
Now that Kevin Durant is with the Houston Rockets and Giannis Antetokounmpo's future is up in the air, the Heat could decide Kuminga fits their timeline.
