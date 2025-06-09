Heat Predicted To Strike If $175 Million Superstar Surprisingly Hits Trade Market
Outside of Phoenix Suns' Kevin Durant and Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo, there are few NBA superstars hearing their names swirling in trade rumors.
Because Heat team president Pat Riley sent a message to the fanbase that the front office will avoid running it back, Miami is finding itself involved in discussions surrounding Durant and Antetokounmpo. However, let's say the Heat strike out on those two, as they did with Damian Lillard and Donovan Mitchell in recent offseasons, a dark horse acquisition could emerge throughout the summer.
FanSided predicts the Heat could strike if Dallas Mavericks big man Anthony Davis surprisingly hits the trade market.
"Known to feast on disgruntled stars, the Heat could enter the fray as a potential landing spot for Kyrie or AD," the article shared. "In an economy where there could be even bigger names on the trade block, perhaps players like Kyrie and AD could be considered much more realistic targets for the Heat, especially compared to Giannis Antetokounmpo."
The question the Heat need to ask themselves before pursuing Davis is the same as Durant. Is it worth parting ways with a ton of assets for a superstar past their prime, or do those pieces need to be saved for a player like Antetokounmpo?
Davis is just beginning a three-year, $175 million contract, which is a reasonable deal for his current level of play. However, given his injury history and age, the Heat would be putting their future at risk.
The duo of Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo dragged Miami to a first-round exit last season before being swept by the No. 1 seed Cleveland Cavaliers. Adding Davis or Durant to the mix would certainly allow them to create more noise in the Eastern Conference, but Riley is creating a small and risky championship window in this scenario.
Whereas kicking off a rebuild or going all-in for Antetokounmpo lengthens the Heat's timeframe of contention.
