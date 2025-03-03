Inside The Heat

Heat Predicted To Acquire $194 Million Superstar By Moving On From Disappointing Star

Anthony Pasciolla

Jan 7, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Miami Heat forward Duncan Robinson (55) and forward Nikola Jovic (5) and guard Terry Rozier (2) and center Bam Adebayo (13) react to a foul call during the fourth quarter against the Golden State Warriorsat Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-Imagn Images / John Hefti-Imagn Images

The Miami Heat are stuck in mediocrity, and it's obvious team president Pat Riley would prefer to vault back into title contention rather than rebuild.

The All-Star duo of Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo is a strong supporting cast, but neither has proven the ability to act as a No. 1 option on a championship roster. Bringing in a superstar a step above the recently traded Jimmy Butler could be the perfect remedy to reaching the NBA Finals once again.

Bleacher Report predicts the Heat to part ways with former No. 1 pick Andrew Wiggins, disappointing star Terry Rozier, and draft capital in favor of Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant.

"Why, you ask, would they do that for a pair of role players in Rozier and Wiggins? Well, Phoenix needs a fresh start," B/R's Andy Bailey wrote. "Wiggins and Rozier are both on movable contracts that could be dealt next season. And the organization is in dire need of draft capital."

Wiggins is providing for the Heat exactly what most anticipated, as he's averaging 17.8 points on inefficient shooting in six appearances. While he proved himself as a key contributor to the Golden State Warriors' 2022 title team, it's worth parting with him to land a player of Durant's caliber.

The Heat's front office was hopeful Rozier would evolve into the perfect backcourt partner for Herro, but instead, he's only regressed during his tenure. Moving on from him would likely come with little resistance from anyone with authority in the organization.

Anthony Pasciolla works as a contributing writer to Miami Heat On SI. He can be reached at ampasciolla@gmail.com or follow him on X @AnthonyPasci.

