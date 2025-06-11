Heat Predicted To Complete Frontcourt By Landing $195 Million All-Star To Pair With Bam Adebayo
Miami Heat big man Bam Adebayo adopted a Draymond Green-like role in 2025, which means the front office needs more scoring in the frontcourt.
The Heat relied heavily on Adebayo to act as the No. 2 scoring option behind Tyler Herro this season, but that's not where he's best fit. The three-time All-Star thrives as a defensive anchor and off-ball contributor on offense.
Because of this, PFSN predicts the Heat as a landing spot for Utah Jazz stretch forward Lauri Markkanen, who could see a change of scenery this offseason.
"The organization appears to have struck gold with Ware, the 15th pick in the 2024 draft, who played alongside star forward Bam Adebayo late last season," PFSN's Bjorn Bergstrom wrote. "But if the Heat view Markkanen as a ceiling-raiser who could push them into contention in the weaker Eastern Conference, team president Pat Riley could explore a deal."
Utah's front office likely has an absurd asking price in mind for the Finnish All-Star, meaning the Heat need to exercise patience to land him for a realistic package. If a title contender wants to deal a ton of assets for Markkanen early in the summer, the Heat need to accept this rather than contest a high offer.
A frontcourt of Markkanen and Adebayo does check all the boxes, with an appealing mix of scoring, size, and defense. It's truthfully a match made in heaven, but only if the Heat don't need to sacrifice their future for him.
