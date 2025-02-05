Heat Predicted To Land $109 Million All-Star In Trade Dealing Jimmy Butler To Warriors
With the sheer number of reports releasing daily about Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler's future, it's impossible to know where the 35-year-old will suit up next.
However, there are two organizations consistently featured in all news about a Butler: the Phoenix Suns and Golden State Warriors. The latter is reportedly desperate to make another NBA Finals run with Stephen Curry at the helm, and Butler could help them do exactly that.
ESPN proposed the following four-team blockbuster trade between the Heat, Warriors, Toronto Raptors, and Washington Wizards that lands Butler in Golden State and brings a $109 million All-Star to Miami.
Warriors get: Jimmy Butler
Heat get: Andrew Wiggins, Bruce Brown, 2025 first-round pick (top-14 protected; Miami gets back its 2025 second if not conveyed), cash considerations (from Washington)
Raptors get: Dennis Schroder, Gary Payton II, Josh Richardson, 2026 second-round pick (via LA Lakers), cash considerations (from Miami)
Wizards get: Kevon Looney, 2031 second-round pick (least favorable of Golden State and Minnesota), cash considerations (from Golden State)
The Heat's front office has two priorities when thinking about their return for Butler, which are to continue competing in the Eastern Conference and not keep a ton of money on the books. This move checks both boxes in a sense, as while Wiggins is under contract for multiple seasons, Brown is a free agent following the season.
With just days until the NBA trade deadline, the Heat may have to ease up on their return restrictions.
MORE MIAMI HEAT NEWS
NFL Legend Calls For Heat To Acquire $194 Million Superstar In Surprise Blockbuster
NBA Insider Reveals Heat Players Have ‘Had It’ With Jimmy Butler, But One Star Remains Silent
Anthony Pasciolla works as a contributing writer to Miami Heat On SI. He can be reached at ampasciolla@gmail.com or follow him on X @AnthonyPasci.