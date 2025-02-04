NFL Legend Calls For Heat To Acquire $194 Million Superstar In Surprise Blockbuster
With mere days until the NBA trade deadline, the consensus remains the Miami Heat are not interested in taking back star Bradley Beal in a Jimmy Butler trade with the Phoenix Suns.
This lack of interest in the former All-NBA guard doesn't automatically mean the Heat cannot do business with the Suns. Phoenix has another superstar, Kevin Durant, who is reportedly not off the table in a blockbuster deal, according to SI's Chris Mannix.
While Mannix by no means mentioned the Heat as Durant's next home, the report caught the attention of NFL legend Chad Johnson. Johnson took to X, writing, "Kevin Durant to the Heat [thought bubble emoji]."
It's unclear how Durant could end up in Miami, considering the blueprint for the Suns is acquiring Butler to play alongside him and Devin Booker. Still, the Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers stunning deal proved there is no trade completely out of the realm of possibilities, including Johnson's suggestion.
The Heat's front office would instantly fall in love with this idea, as one of their top priorities is to remain competitive in the Eastern Conference. The 36-year-old, 14-time All-Star does just that, as he's averaging 26.9 points on 52.5 percent shooting in 38 appearances this season.
Anthony Pasciolla works as a contributing writer to Miami Heat On SI. He can be reached at ampasciolla@gmail.com or follow him on X @AnthonyPasci.