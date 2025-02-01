NBA Insider Reveals Heat Players Have ‘Had It’ With Jimmy Butler, But One Star Remains Silent
Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler has been the NBA's biggest headache for months.
He's in and out of the Heat's rotation, showing a lack of care on and off the court and seemingly creating problems across the board. The tension between the six-time All-Star and the front office is well documented, but his teammates are beginning to open up.
NBA Insider Rachel Nichols revealed that although the Heat's roster remains respectful during press conferences, they're fed up behind the scenes.
"Not only has he been such a problem for management," Nichols began on the Open Floor NBA Show. "I talked to guys in that locker room, and to say they have had it is an understatement because he has disrespected them so much the way he’s been in and out. 'Oh, last minute I'm not playing,' the way he’s been acting towards people in their locker room and staff or other people like that, and then the stunt with making them wait hours on the tarmac."
This opening remark from was much generalized, but Nichols revealed she's yet to speak with a core member of the team about it.
"I haven't spoken to Bam Adebayo about this," Nichols said.
Adebayo is the leader of this team, so it's quite assuring to see he's doing his best to continue speaking highly of Butler and keep the Heat on the right track.
