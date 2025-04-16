Heat Predicted To Land $194 Million Veteran Superstar In Lopsided Blockbuster Trade
The Miami Heat are not an organization known for jumping headfirst into rebuilds, but instead, the front office always prefers to retool their roster.
The Heat had a rocky end to the regular season after dealing franchise cornerstone Jimmy Butler to the Golden State Warriors at the trade deadline. On the bright side, guard Tyler Herro had a breakout season, which could once again give life to Pat Riley's apparent philosophy of never giving up on contending for a title.
This mentality could lead the Heat to pursue a blockbuster trade for Phoenix Suns superstar Kevin Durant this offseason. If that's the case, Bleacher Report predicts Miami to send Andrew Wiggins, Duncan Robinson, a 2029 first-round pick, and a 2031 first-round pick to Phoenix for Durant.
Despite Durant turning 37 years old in a few months, the Heat are getting away with highway robbery in this scenario. Not having to part ways with Nikola Jovic, Jaime Jaquez Jr., or Kel'el Ware would be huge for the Heat's future.
While Wiggins and Robinson are key pieces of the rotation, it's more than worth dealing them in exchange for a player who averaged 26.6 points on 52.7 percent shooting in 2025.
The two first-round picks are an inevitable piece of any package for a player of Durant's caliber. The lone issue with this proposed deal is it's hard to imagine other contending teams not emerging with much stronger packages.
Anthony Pasciolla works as a contributing writer to Miami Heat On SI. He can be reached at ampasciolla@gmail.com or follow him on X @AnthonyPasci.