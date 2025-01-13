Heat Predicted To Move Jimmy Butler In Shocking Trade For $251 Million Star
The message is clear on the NBA trade market: Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler wants to join the Phoenix Suns, and the Suns hope to add Butler.
For this to come to fruition, Suns guard Bradley Beal must agree to waive his no-trade clause. Even if Beal is willing to do so, an organization needs to be willing to take on his lucrative contract. That team is almost certainly not the Heat.
Still, Fadeaway World predicted the following three-team trade could take place:
Suns Receive: Jimmy Butler, Richaun Holmes, Josh Richardson
Heat Receive: Bradley Beal, Ryan Dunn, 2031 First-Round Pick Swap (PHX)
Wizards Receive: Duncan Robinson
Let's assume Miami team president Pat Riley and the front office can overlook Beal's five-year, $251 million contract. His fit with the team is far from ideal.
In his prime, Beal resembled a similar style of play and production to Heat guard Tyler Herro's breakout campaign. Pairing two of such a parallel archetype is not a recipe for success, especially on the defensive end. Criticism is already looming about the lack of prowess on the defensive end with a backcourt of Herro and Terry Rozier.
Beal is arguably a worse defender, and his offensive production is not meeting standards in any aspect.
MORE HEAT NEWS
Heat Part Ways With Jaime Jaquez Jr. In Proposed Blockbuster Trade With Nets
NBA Insider Suggests Jimmy Butler Might Make Bold Call About His Heat Future
Anthony Pasciolla works as a contributing writer to Miami Heat On SI. He can be reached at ampasciolla@gmail.com or follow him on X @AnthonyPasci.