Heat Predicted To Trade For $46 Million NBA Champion In Midst Of Chasing Second Ring
If the Miami Heat are able to trade for a true No. 1 option this offseason, like Kevin Durant or Giannis Antetokounmpo, it will deplete their depth.
The Los Angeles Lakers proved in the 2025 postseason having a strong and complete rotation is just as important as superstars. This means the Heat would need to make additional moves after a blockbuster for Durant or Antetokounmpo to ensure they're able to persevere through unforeseen circumstances on the biggest stage.
Whether it's a significant injury, a key player not meeting expectations, or another unexpected factor, Miami's front office needs contributors across the lineup. ClutchPoints predicts the Heat can accomplish this by trading for Minnesota Timberwolves guard Donte DiVincenzo, who is in the midst of chasing his second ring.
DiVincenzo's first season in Minnesota was a bit of a letdown, as his appearances, points per game, and efficiency dropped. He's averaging just eight points on 33.3 percent shooting in more than 25 minutes in the Timberwolves' playoff run thus far. Still, the 28-year-old would become a crucial piece of Heat coach Erik Spoelstra's second unit.
ClutchPoints believes because Minnesota has a plethora of important players to re-sign in free agency, DiVincenzo could come at a cheap asking price of a second-round pick and a salary-filler like Haywood Highsmith. It's as simple as the Timberwolves valuing the likes of Naz Reid, Julius Randle, and Nickeil Alexander-Walker more.
While Spoelstra could play DiVincenzo in the starting five alongside All-Star Tyler Herro, neither is a true playmaking guard. It would be much wiser to play him behind Herro for a scoring spark off the bench.
Heat fans would rejoice if DiVincenzo and a true No. 1 option headlined their offseason acquisitions.
READ MORE MIAMI HEAT NEWS
Miami Heat Can Still Boast Best Years From Jimmy Butler, LeBron James
NBA Fans Slam Udonis Haslem For Retracting Jimmy Butler Commentary