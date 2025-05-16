NBA Fans Slam Udonis Haslem For Retracting Jimmy Butler Commentary
Right before the playoffs, Miami Heat legend Udonis Haslem praised Jimmy Butler, saying he was "smarter" than all-timers like LeBron James and Dwyane Wade.
After the Warriors were eliminated from the playoffs Wednesday night, Haslem seemingly revoked his statement, much to the dislike of many basketball fans.
"Dude got a job at ESPN and immediately became another Kendrick Perkins. Just says whatever generates headlines," one user tweeted. "What a loser."
Haslem said Butler doesn't establish himself offensively like James, Wade, or Jayson Tatum. He suggested that "Playoff Jimmy" gets placed in a tier way above his realistic expectations.
"I've seen guys guard LeBron, and no matter what you do, he gets his," Haslem said on First Take Thursday afternoon. "I've seen guys guard Dwyane Wade, he gets his. I've seen guys guard Jayson Tatum, he gets his. Jimmy Butler is not that unstoppable guy like those guys."
Many also defended Butler from both the Miami and Golden State angles. Even with the bitter ending, Heat fans will never forget moments like his 56-point performance in Game 4 against the Bucks.
Meanwhile, the Warriors revived their season since acquiring Butler, arguably not even being a playoff team without the six-time All-Star.
Jayden Armant