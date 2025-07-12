Heat's Kasparas Jakučionis Makes Quick Recovery From Slow Start
Now, this was more like it. What Miami Heat rookie Kasparas Jakucionis showed last week in San Francisco wasn't him. A better indicator was how he played Friday against the Atlanta Hawks in their first game of the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas.
He had 24 points, four rebounds and four assists, bouncing back from a slow start in the California Classic.
"I think that was a good teaching point for him," Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said on ESPN during the broadcast. "We were all encouraged just by the mental makeup that he had and what he showed."
Jakucionis shot just 1 of 17 from the field during three games in San Francisco. This was after he slid from a potential lottery pick in the draft to the Heat taking him No. 20 last month. But Friday was perhaps a better indicator.
"It was uneven offensively, there's no doubt about it," Spoelstra said. "He had a lot of turnovers, some mistakes but all the intangibles, the defense, the hustle plays, the passing, all of that, he was able to do while having some uneven offensive plays. Sometimes that can take a spirit or confidence away from a player. He still found a way to impact the game, impact winning. That's what our scouts really liked about him."