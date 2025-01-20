Heat’s Kel’el Ware Still Faces Tough Road to Rookie of the Year Despite Hot Streak
The Miami Heat have officially unleashed rookie center Kel’el Ware.
Ware has become a mainstay in the Heat rotation after sparsely playing in his first two months and even spending time in the G League. The No. 15 pick is surging, averaging 10.3 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 1.2 blocks in his last 16 games.
Ware exploded for a career-high 25 points and added eight rebounds in Sunday’s blowout win over the Spurs. Miami outscored San Antonio by 27 points with Ware on the court.
“The initial thing was to develop him and get him comfortable in a role where he can really impact the game,” coach Erik Spoelstra said Sunday. “The second unit has been coming along; it has been one of our bright spots in the last several weeks.
“He has really been getting comfortable in that role,” Spoelstra added.
So, does Ware’s hot streak mean he’s a dark horse candidate for Rookie of the Year?
Nope. He’s not even close.
Hard Rock Bet listed Ware as +6000 odds to win Rookie of the Year as of Monday. That’s a $305 payout if you bet $5.
It’d also be a waste of $5.
Rookie of the Year will likely come down to Grizzlies center Zach Edey (+100), Wizards big man Alexandre Sarr (+190), or Spurs guard Stephon Castle (+200). If anyone is a dark horse candidate, it’s Grizzlies forward Jaylen Wells at +350 odds.
Ware is validating why the Heat selected him No. 15, and he’s justifying their decision to bring him along slowly. He’s also almost guaranteed not to win Rookie of the Year. Both things can be true—and it’s no knock at all on Ware.
PIPPEN CRITICAL OF BUTLER, SUPERSTARS
Consider Chicago Bulls legend Scottie Pippen an expert in talking championships.
Pippen won six rings alongside Michael Jordan on the Bulls. Regardless of how the Hall of Famer felt at the time or what he’s said about that duo in retirement, Pippen undeniably became a champion by playing his role and doing whatever the Bulls needed.
Enter Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler, who Pippen feels embodies the problem among modern superstars.
“These players ain’t about winning championships no more,” Pippen told the PBD podcast. “They’re about running a business.
“So Jimmy Butler knows that his body is his business,” Pippen added, “and if you want to continue to use my service, then take care of my business.”
MYERS SAYS BUTLER BRINGS DRAMA
Add longtime NBA executive Bob Myers to the long list of people who have had enough of Butler.
Butler returned to the court Friday night following a seven-game suspension for conduct detrimental to the team. Heat coach Erik Spoelstra essentially declined comment ahead of Friday’s blowout loss to the Nuggets, even implying he’d know if a reporter tried getting him to talk about Butler’s suspension or recent trade request.
“It’s getting to [Spoelstra] a little bit,” Myers argued on NBA Countdown. “That’s not his nature. That’s not who he is. That tells you something about how he’s feeling about it.”
Myers said Spoelstra, Heat president Pat Riley, and those used to running the organization a certain way are worn out by the trade saga. Butler requested a trade on Jan. 2 and said he needed to regain his joy playing basketball.
The Golden State Warriors won four championships in Myers’ decade as GM. He knows what it takes to build a contender, and he’s well aware of what certain players bring to the table.
“You want Jimmy Butler?” Myers asked. “Part of the package is drama.”
