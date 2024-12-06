Heat Star Jimmy Butler Unveils New BigFace Coffee Store In Miami
Miami Heat fans who love coffee have another reason to celebrate All-Star forward Jimmy Butler this holiday season.
Butler opened the first storefront for his BigFace coffee brand Dec. 6 in Miami’s Design District. He started BigFace as an online coffee store in 2021 and has had pop-up coffee trucks at various events, including the Miami Grand Prix.
Butler reflected on the "surreal" journey in an interview with Axios this week.
“I started this to be able to connect with people and bring people together,” Butler said. “I’m very, very grateful that all my people [who’ve supported me] got to take this in with me.”
Axios reported various celebrities, including DJ Khaled, Heat big man Kevin Love, and NBA legend Carmelo Anthony celebrated the store’s opening at a party Thursday night.
“I love it so much,” Khaled told Axios. “I’m happy that it’s in Miami.”
Butler’s coffee business journey truly began in 2020, when he charged players $20 for freshly brewed cups in the bubble.
“All I could think about was how I could hustle these guys out of their cash,” Butler told Thrillist in 2022. “I knew people had cash, and no one was using it because of COVID, so I decided to take cash.”
Of course, the Heat made the 2020 NBA Finals. We’ll see if Butler’s latest coffee venture bodes well for Miami’s latest title chase, especially amid a 10-10 start.
Good news for customers: prices at the BigFace store range from $4 for an espresso to $10 for a pour-over.
For now, Butler and his BigFace staff can hustle locals and tourists out of their cash … or credit cards … or they can probably pay with their cell phones. Cash may be king, but modern technology is always nice, too.
WARE SHINES IN G LEAGUE DEBUT
Rookie center Kel’el Ware had 17 points, 12 rebounds, two steals, and two blocks in the Sioux Falls Skyforce’s 102-81 victory over the Windy City Bulls. He reported to the G League this week after sparsely playing in his first two months.
Ware played 27 minutes in the win. He sealed the stellar outing with an emphatic fourth-quarter dunk.
The positive performance has been a long time coming. Fans have clamored to see Ware get his opportunity and prove why the Heat drafted him. Instead, he’s spent most of his rookie season buried on the bench.
Ware averages 2.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists. He’d only played in five of Miami’s previous 10 games. Ware recently also missed time with a foot injury.
It is currently unknown when Ware will rejoin the Heat. The Skyforce host the Grand Rapids Gold (the Denver Nuggets’ G League affiliate) on Sunday afternoon.
MORE HEAT NEWS
Trade Proposal: Should Miami Heat Take Risk On Acquiring Injury-Plagued Guard?
Former NBA Standout Says Miami Heat Must Trade Jimmy Butler: ‘The Time Is Now'
Jake Elman works as a contributing writer to Miami Heat on SI. He can be reached at jakeelman97@gmail.com or follow him on X @JakeElman97.