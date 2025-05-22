Heat Urged To Chase Declining All-Star Despite Risk Of Losing Trade Path To Kevin Durant
Miami Heat team president Pat Riley made clear his intentions to avoid running it back next season after the team was swept by the Cleveland Cavaliers in the first round.
The most heavily rumored way for the Heat to do so is by trading for a superstar, such as Phoenix Suns' Kevin Durant or Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo. Either of these players would immediately turn into the Heat's No. 1 option, meaning the front office should do everything in their power to keep them content.
It's not in the Heat's philosophy to cater to their top players, but there's a route where the organization eliminates their trade path to Durant before he's even in Miami. ClutchPoints recently urged the Heat to pursue aging All-Star and former teammate of Durant, Russell Westbrook, if he decides to decline his player option with the Denver Nuggets.
"Westbrook is unlikely to sign for more than the veteran minimum, and adding good players for cheap has to be something that would intrigue the Heat," the article shared.
Durant and Westbrook were the cornerstones of the Oklahoma City Thunder for years, but once the former decided to join the Golden State Warriors, their relationship crumbled. Chances are Durant has no intentions of reuniting with Westbrook, as multiple in-game confrontations and blunt interview clips highlight their current relationship.
That doesn't mean the Heat need to completely avoid Westbrook in free agency. The front office needs to exhibit patience, observing where Durant decides to spend likely his final NBA years before pursuing Westbrook.
Alternatively, the Heat could completely ignore the potential opportunity to acquire Durant, putting all their hope in an Antetokounmpo trade request.
