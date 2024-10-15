Heat vs. Spurs Injury Report: Will Victor Wembanyama Appear Against Miami?
The Miami Heat kick off a back-to-back on Tuesday night against Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs.
The Heat are 1-1 this NBA preseason with a two-point victory against the New Orleans Pelicans while the Spurs are on a two-game win streak over the Orlando Magic and Utah Jazz.
Although Wembanyama rested against the Jazz, he is expected to appear against the Heat, according to reporter Dusty Garza.
Here's the full injury report for Heat vs. Spurs:
HEAT
Alec Burks - Day-To-Day, Rest
Josh Richardson - Day-To-Day, Shoulder
SPURS
Devin Vassell - Out, Foot
Wembanyama - Day-To-Day, Rest
Malaki Branham - Day-To-Day, Undisclosed
Charles Bassey - Day-To-Day, Knee
David Duke Jr. - Day-To-Day, Undisclosed
It appears the Heat's starting lineup has another opportunity to grow their chemistry, which coach Erik Spoelstra is glad to see. Terry Rozier, Tyler Herro, Jimmy Butler, Nikola Jovic, and Bam Adebayo are expected to make up the starting five.
"The group was really encouraging. That's they way they looked in training camp in the Bahamas. The group has gone at it with the right mindset," Spoelstra said after their last preseason game. "They rolled up their sleeves and got to work. They have to work on our system and play to each other's strengths."
MORE HEAT NEWS
Jimmy Butler Offers Brutal Honesty About His Future With The Miami Heat
NBA Insider Already Falling In Love With Miami Heat's Newest Addition
Anthony Pasciolla works as a contributing writer to Miami Heat On SI. He can be reached at ampasciolla@gmail.com or follow him on X @AnthonyPasci.