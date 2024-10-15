Inside The Heat

Heat vs. Spurs Injury Report: Will Victor Wembanyama Appear Against Miami?

Anthony Pasciolla

Oct 9, 2024; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) looks up in the first half against the Orlando Magic at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images
Oct 9, 2024; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) looks up in the first half against the Orlando Magic at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images / Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images

The Miami Heat kick off a back-to-back on Tuesday night against Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs.

The Heat are 1-1 this NBA preseason with a two-point victory against the New Orleans Pelicans while the Spurs are on a two-game win streak over the Orlando Magic and Utah Jazz.

Although Wembanyama rested against the Jazz, he is expected to appear against the Heat, according to reporter Dusty Garza.

Here's the full injury report for Heat vs. Spurs:

HEAT

Alec Burks - Day-To-Day, Rest

Josh Richardson - Day-To-Day, Shoulder

SPURS

Devin Vassell - Out, Foot

Wembanyama - Day-To-Day, Rest

Malaki Branham - Day-To-Day, Undisclosed

Charles Bassey - Day-To-Day, Knee

David Duke Jr. - Day-To-Day, Undisclosed

It appears the Heat's starting lineup has another opportunity to grow their chemistry, which coach Erik Spoelstra is glad to see. Terry Rozier, Tyler Herro, Jimmy Butler, Nikola Jovic, and Bam Adebayo are expected to make up the starting five.

"The group was really encouraging. That's they way they looked in training camp in the Bahamas. The group has gone at it with the right mindset," Spoelstra said after their last preseason game. "They rolled up their sleeves and got to work. They have to work on our system and play to each other's strengths."

MORE HEAT NEWS

Jimmy Butler Offers Brutal Honesty About His Future With The Miami Heat

NBA Insider Already Falling In Love With Miami Heat's Newest Addition

Anthony Pasciolla works as a contributing writer to Miami Heat On SI. He can be reached at ampasciolla@gmail.com or follow him on X @AnthonyPasci.

Published
Anthony Pasciolla
ANTHONY PASCIOLLA

Anthony Pasciolla is a sports journalist who began covering the NBA in June 2023. A Philadelphia native, Anthony has experience covering the Philadelphia 76ers as a credentialed reporter. He has written for Miami Heat, Back In The Day Hoops, Kansas State Wildcats, and Illinois Fighting Illini on Sports Illustrated. His work also includes 76ers coverage for The Sporting News and previous stories for Athlon Sports and BasketballNews. When he’s not covering the NBA, you can find him spending time with friends and family or diving into the world of fantasy football. Follow him on X @AnthonyPasci or reach him via email at ampasciolla@gmail.com