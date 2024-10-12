NBA Insider Already Falling In Love With Miami Heat's Newest Addition
The Miami Heat have seemingly done it again.
Every year the Heat select a player outside of the top-10 picks but end up with one of the top players in the draft class. It appears Indiana center Kel'el Ware is continuing the trend. The 20-year-old shined enough in his first NBA preseason game to impress ESPN Insider Brian Windhorst.
“Did you guys see what Kel’el Ware, the No. 1 draft pick of the Miami Heat did in his first game? Uh woah, this guy looks like Derrick Lively with a three-point shot," Windhorst shared on The Hoop Collective podcast. "Let’s not overreact, but woah!”
Ware tied with All-Star big man Bam Adebayo as the team's leading scorer against the Charlotte Hornets. He finished with 13 points, five rebounds, four blocks, and two steals on 5 of 9 shooting in 16 minutes of action.
The comparison to Lively is one that should excite Heat fans, as the Dallas Mavericks center proved himself one of the most influential pieces in their NBA Finals run. The connection comes from their play on the defensive end, but it's clear Ware is far from afraid to attempt shots all over the floor. He knocked down one of his three shots from the arc against the Hornets.
The Heat return to action on Sunday afternoon against the New Orleans Pelicans.
