Heat vs. Suns Takeaways: Final Play Disaster For Miami Leads To Another Heartbreaker
The Miami Heat (3-4) fell short to the Phoenix Suns (7-1) 115-112 on Wednesday night for their second consecutive heartbreaking loss.
Here's a look at four major takeaways from the matchup:
1. The Suns played a flawless possession to close out the game
The Heat were inbounding the ball down three points with just under five seconds remaining on the clock. Jimmy Butler passed the ball in to Terry Rozier, who was immediately double-teamed by Royce O'Neale and Devin Booker. This forced Rozier's pass back to Butler to sail inside the three-point line, meaning he was forced to retreat dribble. He began his shooting motion a second left on the clock but was forced to pivot out into a pass to Tyler Herro due to the air-born defender in front of him. Time ran out once Herro caught the ball, leaving them without a game-tying shot.
2. Herro is evolving into an All-Star caliber player.
Consistency in his shot was arguably Herro's greatest flaw last season. Now, it's transforming into a strength. Herro has never shied away from open looks, or, in other words, aggression was not the problem. The former Sixth Man of the Year tallied more than 20 points on efficient shooting splits in four of the Heat's last six games. He concluded with 28 points, six assists, and three rebounds on 9 of 15 shooting against the Suns.
3. Butler and Bam Adebayo's scoring troubles continue.
On the subject of consistency, both stars are struggling to maintain it. For Butler, it's been a handful of games with totals ranging in the teens (15, 18, etc.) while Adebayo recorded more than 20 points just once this season. For the Heat to truly be competitive in the Eastern Conference, Butler and Adebayo must each average more than 20 points.
4. Haywood Highsmith shined in an increased opportunity.
In a night where forward Nikola Jovic oddly played just five minutes, the lockdown wing was given a chance to thrive. And that he did, recording 19 points, seven rebounds, and two steals on 7 of 8 shooting. With performances of this magnitude, it should not come as a surprise if coach Erik Spoelstra begins to adjust the rotation.
