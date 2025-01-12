Heat vs Trailblazers Takeaways: Tyler Herro Pads All-Star Case In Victory
The Miami Heat (20-17) blew out the Portland Trailblazers (13-25)119-98 for a third straight victory amid Jimmy Butler’s suspension.
Here’s a look at four major takeaways from the matchup:
1. Tyler Herro dominated in an All-Star-worthy performance all game.
Herro finished with 32 points, five rebounds, and five assists on 50 percent shooting and 50 percent from three-point range. He started the game going 1-6 from the field and looked like he would struggle. This was not the case, as he finished with seven triples and rarely missed after the rough shooting stretch.
2. Haywood Highsmith arguably had his best game of the season.
If it wasn’t his best game, it was undoubtedly his most complete game of the season. Highsmith finished with 14 points, three rebounds, and four assists on 62.5 percent shooting and 80 percent from three-point range. Due to Jaime Jaquez Jr. picking up two early fouls and Tyler Herro having a slow start in the first quarter, the Heat needed a spark elsewhere, and Highsmith’s three-point shooting gave them control of the game. His defense was incredible as he tied his career-high with five steals.
3. Nikola Jovic continues to thrive in his sixth-man role off the bench.
Jovic finished with 21 points, eight rebounds, and five assists on 66.7 percent shooting and 57.1 percent from three-point range. He has been at his best off the bench during Butler’s suspension because he can help run the offense in a point-forward role and play at his own pace. This is his second game during Butler’s absence, where he scored at least 20 points.
4. Bam Adebayo delivered another key double-double performance.
Adebayo finished with 13 points, 11 rebounds, and six assists on 46.2 percent shooting and 50 percent from three-point range. He was relatively quiet most of the game because Jovic and Herro overshadowed him with dominant games. He still led the Heat in rebounding as Adebayo is now 10 double-double performances from being the franchise leader in this category.
