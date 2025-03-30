Heat-Wizards Injury Report: Three Miami Stars Out Vs Washington Wizards
The Miami Heat (33-41) ruled out Andrew Wiggins, Duncan Robinson and Kevin Love for Monday's game against the Washington Wizards (16-58).
Alec Burks is listed as "probable' to play.
Wiggins (hamstring) is out a second straight game while Robinson (back) is sidelined a fourth straight. Love is out again due to personal reasons.
Here's the rest of the injury report and game preview:
HEAT
Alec Burks: Probable - Back
Andrew Wiggins: Out - Hamstring
Duncan Robinson: Out - Back
Kevin Love: Out - Personal Reasons
Nikola Jovic: Out - Hand
Dru Smith: Out - Achilles
WIZARDS
Khris Middleton: Day-to-day - Knee
Anthony Gill: Day-to-day - Hip
Malcolm Brogdon: Out - Ankle
Bilal Coulibaly: Out - Hamstring
Kyshawn George: Out - Ankle
Corey Kispert: Out - Thumb
Saddiq Bey: Out - Knee
How To Watch Miami Heat-Washington Wizards, Lineups, Injury Report, Betting Lines
Game time: 7:00 p.m., Capital One Arena, Washington
Betting line: Heat -8, Oddsshark
VITALS: : The Heat and Wizards meet for the third and final regular season matchup this season. The Heat won both matchups, winning 118-98 in November and 106-90 in early March. The Heat are 99-47 all-time versus the Wizards during the regular season, including 55-18 in home games and 44-29 in road games. The Heat have won seven of the last 10 matchups against the Wizards, dating back to Nov. 2022.
PROJECTED STARTERS
HEAT
G Tyler Herro
G Alec Burks
C Kel'el Ware
F Pelle Larsson
F Bam Adebayo
WIZARDS
G Bub Carrington
G Jordan Poole
C Alex Sarr
F Justin Champagnie
F AJ Johnson
QUOTABLE
Heat coach Erik Spoelstra: "Well, you can see just the continuity. Guys are gaining confidence, you know, with the offense, creating shots for each other. Always looks better when the ball goes in but, look, we've been we feel like we've been playing good offensive basketball for five weeks. We were building the right habits, you know, quarters one through three during that month."
Alexander Toledo is a contributor to Miami Heat On SI and producer/co-host of the Five on the Floor podcast, covering the Heat and NBA. He can be reached at toledoalexander22@gmail.com. Twitter: @tropicalblanket