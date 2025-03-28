How Miami Heat's Twitter Reacted To Thursday's Win Over Atlanta Hawks
After falling to the Houston Rockets nearly a week ago, many Miami Heat fans were pretty much done with the team.
Well, the Heat haven't lost since. Their latest victory over the Atlanta Hawks Thursday night marks their third consecutive victory. They have won by an average margin of 17.7 points during this win streak.
Heat star Tyler Herro displayed his All-Star form with one of his best performances this season. Herro had 36 points on 76.5 percent shooting, contesting with Hawks guard Trae Young's 29-point performance.
But for Herro's star display, he had plenty of help offensively to solidify the victory. The Heat had six other players in double figures, including Haywood Highsmith, Davion Mitchell, and Kyle Anderson.
Still, some asked the team to continue losing to get a higher draft pick, questioning why the team suddenly started winning amid a seemingly lost season. While some fans are likely trolling, the narrative around the Heat actively losing is extremely unlikely regardless.
"If I gotta read 1 more comment talking about tanking like my god this team is maturing with wins like this," one user tweeted. "F*** your tank real fans are enjoying these wins. People will find something to bitch about regardless,"
The Heat have momentum heading into the season's final stretch and have the chance to build against the Philadelphia 76ers (23-50) Saturday night.
