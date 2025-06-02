How The Miami Heat Can Acquire Up-And-Coming Young Pelicans Star
The New Orleans Pelicans continue to be one of the more bewildering situations in the league. They finished this season with a 21-61 record. Despite finishing with the fourth-worst record in the league, they ended up with the seventh pick in the draft. After trading away Anthony Davis and ending up with Zion Williamson in 2019, the future looked bright for the Pelicans. Now, it's not clear who is a part of their core.
Kevin O'Connor of Yahoo Sports relayed some interesting information regarding the Pelicans' roster in his latest mock draft.
“There are no untouchables in New Orleans. League sources say the Pelicans are gauging the market for everyone on their roster," O'Connor said. "They very well could end up keeping their core pieces, namely Zion Williamson, but it appears the Pelicans are looking into taking different paths this summer depending on what opportunities become available.”
Trey Murphy III just had a breakout year in his fourth season. The 24 year-old averaged 21 points, 5.1 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.1 steals. In one game against the Miami Heat this season, Murphy finished with 34 points, four rebounds and three assists.
Although it doesn't seem likely the Pelicans are in a hurry to deal Murphy after having signed him to a four-year, $112 million extension seven months ago, that was when David Griffin was the Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations. In late April, the Pelicans replaced Griffin with Joe Dumars, NBA legend and former president of basketball operations for the Detroit Pistons.
The Heat, who traded away Butler earlier this season, could have interest in the budding young player, as he perfectly fits Herro and Adebayo timeline age-wise. Here's one potential trade proposal that could satisfy both sides:
Miami Heat receive: Trey Murphy III, Karlo Matkovic
New Orleans Pelicans receive: Duncan Robinson, Nikola Jovic, Jaime Jaquez Jr. and Miami's No. 20 2025 draft pick
With this deal, the Pelicans would reset their cap by acquiring Robinson. He only has $9.8 million of his $19.8 million guaranteed, with the rest becoming fully guaranteed on July 8. The Pelicans could waive him before and shave around $10 million off their books. More importantly, they'd receive two intriguing young players as well as the chance to add another cost-controlled player in the draft.