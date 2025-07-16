How The Miami Heat Can Clear The Way To Sign Luka Doncic In 2026
Luka Doncic becomes eligible to sign a four-year, $229 million extension with the Los Angeles Lakers on Aug. 2. However, Doncic could stand to make more in the long-term if he forgoes signing an extension. The Miami Heat, who would assuredly love to acquire Doncic if he became available, may have an opportunity to make magic happen if he decides to become an unrestricted free agent in 2026.
Although the Heat aren't mentioned outright, their plan to pursue the next superstar that becomes available has been well-documented. Around the time they were trying to figure out a trade for Jimmy Butler, it was reported the Heat did not want to take on contracts past 2026.
Then, Doncic was traded in one of the more shocking trades in NBA history, and many assumed he would sign an extension to remain in Los Angeles, likely with LeBron James. A few days later, the Heat traded Butler to the Golden State Warriors, and two of the players they ultimately received in the deal are now under contract through the end of the 2026-2027 season.
As currently constructed, the Heat will have just over $14 million in cap space in 2026, but can get to upwards of $56 million in cap space if they moved Andrew Wiggins and Davion Mitchell for expiring contracts by the February trade deadline.
If Doncic wants to maximize his potential earnings, he could sign a shorter-term, two-year deal in 2026 that would expire in 2028. At that point, after ten years in the league, Doncic becomes eligible for a much bigger contract: up to five years, $418 million.