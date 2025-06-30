Inside The Heat

Howard Students Pour In Support For Miami Heat's Steve Settle III

Jayden Armant

Jan 17, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Howard Bison forward Steve Settle III (2) dunks the ball against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the second half at Burr Gymnasium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-Imagn Images
Jan 17, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Howard Bison forward Steve Settle III (2) dunks the ball against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the second half at Burr Gymnasium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-Imagn Images / Brad Mills-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Miami Heat added forward Steve Settle III to their roster, signing the former Temple Owls and Howard Bison product to an Exhibit 10 contract.

Howard basketball fans and media figures immediately took to social media to congratulate their former star.

"Big congrats to 2023 MEAC Champion and Howard graduate Steve Settle III on signing with the Miami Heat," the Men's Basketball account tweeted.

Heat fans joined in welcoming their newest addition to South Florida.

Settle played three seasons at Howard before transferring to Temple in 2023. During his collegiate career, he averaged 11.6 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 1.3 steals, shooting 43.8 percent from the field and 33.9 percent from the arc.

Settle joins a franchise that prides itself on developing undrafted players. He looks to join the likes of Duncan Robinson, Max Strus, and Caleb Martin as undrafted prospects who thrived in Miami, jumpstarting their careers and eventually finding success elsewhere.

In terms of immediate impact, Settle joins a Heat team that suffered from offensive ineptitude for roughly the sixth consecutive season. Miami's second-worst scoring offense among playoff teams illustrated the need for playmaking and offensive firepower in all positions. Settle brings a consistent scoring attack in the frontcourt, which will hopefully complement Bam Adebayo and Kel'el Ware in that unit.

Above all, Settle's journey to the NBA highlights the growth in HBCU players heading to play professionally.

More Miami Heat News

Miami Heat Legend Dwyane Wade Makes Case For Best Career In Franchise History

Bam Adebayo, A'ja Wilson Get Red-Carpet Treatment For Video Game Release

Miami Heat Fans Applaud Davion Mitchell’s Return On Two-Year Deal

Published
Jayden Armant
JAYDEN ARMANT

Jayden is a journalism school graduate of Howard University. He was the 2024 recipient of the Terez Paylor scholarship award. He previously worked at the Orlando Sentinel.