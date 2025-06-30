Howard Students Pour In Support For Miami Heat's Steve Settle III
The Miami Heat added forward Steve Settle III to their roster, signing the former Temple Owls and Howard Bison product to an Exhibit 10 contract.
Howard basketball fans and media figures immediately took to social media to congratulate their former star.
"Big congrats to 2023 MEAC Champion and Howard graduate Steve Settle III on signing with the Miami Heat," the Men's Basketball account tweeted.
Heat fans joined in welcoming their newest addition to South Florida.
Settle played three seasons at Howard before transferring to Temple in 2023. During his collegiate career, he averaged 11.6 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 1.3 steals, shooting 43.8 percent from the field and 33.9 percent from the arc.
Settle joins a franchise that prides itself on developing undrafted players. He looks to join the likes of Duncan Robinson, Max Strus, and Caleb Martin as undrafted prospects who thrived in Miami, jumpstarting their careers and eventually finding success elsewhere.
In terms of immediate impact, Settle joins a Heat team that suffered from offensive ineptitude for roughly the sixth consecutive season. Miami's second-worst scoring offense among playoff teams illustrated the need for playmaking and offensive firepower in all positions. Settle brings a consistent scoring attack in the frontcourt, which will hopefully complement Bam Adebayo and Kel'el Ware in that unit.
Above all, Settle's journey to the NBA highlights the growth in HBCU players heading to play professionally.
More Miami Heat News
Miami Heat Legend Dwyane Wade Makes Case For Best Career In Franchise History
Bam Adebayo, A'ja Wilson Get Red-Carpet Treatment For Video Game Release
Miami Heat Fans Applaud Davion Mitchell’s Return On Two-Year Deal