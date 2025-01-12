'If I'm A Superstar, I Ain't Coming To Heat Culture' -- NBA Legend Blasts Pat Riley
The Miami Heat's poor relationship with star Jimmy Butler is encouraging many former NBA players to speak out on team president Pat Riley and company.
Amongst them is NBA Hall of Famer Paul Pierce, who recently spoke out against Miami's front office and "Heat Culture "as a whole. He shared his thoughts on a recent episode of the Ticket & The Truth podcast.
"If I'm a superstar, I'm going to be like, 'Man, I ain't going down there because once you get this, it's going to be get the [expletive] out of here.' Don't treat me like this if I sacrifice all this," Pierce said. "I ain't coming to that culture. The new generation ain't dealing with that. For the old generation, that was cool."
It's fair to say Riley's had a few issues with star players over the years. Dwyane Wade, LeBron James, and Shaquille O'Neal highlighted this, and Butler makes it four superstars who, in a way, were driven out of Miami.
However, another NBA legend, Kevin Garnett, came to the defense of the Heat in response to Pierce's harsh remark.
“So name some better cultures than the Heat culture. Because that’s a winning culture. Just because you ask for a number and it ain’t going the way you want.... don’t mean Miami don’t have a culture," Garnett said.
MORE HEAT NEWS
NBA Insider Suggests Jimmy Butler Might Make Bold Call About His Heat Future
NBA Champion Reveals Suns’ Plan To Acquire Kevin Durant’s Desired All-Star
Anthony Pasciolla works as a contributing writer to Miami Heat On SI. He can be reached at ampasciolla@gmail.com or follow him on X @AnthonyPasci.