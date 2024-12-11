Inside The Heat

Jimmy Butler Addresses Trade Rumors, Future With Miami Heat

Jake Elman

Dec 8, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) brings the ball up court during the second half at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Rhona Wise-Imagn Images
Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler knows his name is mentioned in trade reports.

He has no problem with the speculation.

“I actually like it,” Butler told reporters Wednesday. “It’s good to be talked about. I don’t think there’s (such a) thing as bad publicity—to a point. But, you know, somebody talks about me getting traded; it’s a lot.”

Butler’s Wednesday meeting with the media came one day after ESPN reported the Heat are “open to” trading the veteran forward. Butler hits unrestricted free agency next summer and could fetch significant assets ahead of the Feb. 6 deadline.

The Dallas Mavericks, Golden State Warriors, and Houston Rockets could be suitors for Butler. He grew up in Houston and still has Texas ties.

Butler was asked directly Wednesday what his thoughts were on his long-term future with the Heat.

“Who knows?” Butler replied. 

Butler makes nearly $49 million this season and has a $52.2 million player option next season. He said earlier this year money didn’t matter to him at this stage in his career.

Does Butler still feel money doesn’t matter?

“My kids matter,” Butler said. “My happiness matters. My well-being matters, and my family matters. Right now, it’s all about staying healthy and playing basketball; I think I’ve done that so far, so let’s see what happens.”

Jake Elman works as a contributing writer to Miami Heat on SI. He can be reached at jakeelman97@gmail.com or follow him on X @JakeElman97.

