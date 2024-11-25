Jimmy Butler Defended By Agent After Fan Doubts Heat Star's Consistency
Miami Heat veteran star Jimmy Butler is off to a rollercoaster start to the regular season.
Some games it appears he's still in his prime while others have fans questioning his ability to continue as the Heat's top option. Even with Butler's dominant performance in an overtime victory against the Dallas Mavericks, fans are doubting his consistency.
"Jimmy Butler isn't going to be able to do this every night but the fact that he can still have performances like this tells me everything I need to know....," one user posted to X. "You do not want to see a healthy Jimmy Butler in the playoffs."
This remark caught the attention of Butler's agent, Bernard Lee, who quickly jumped to his client's defense.
"Why isn’t he? Just make him play the point , over and over and over again," Lee wrote in response.
The Heat community seemed to agree with Lee's plea to the coaching staff. Let Butler act as the team's main facilitator rather than Terry Rozier or Tyler Herro. Rozier is off to quite the poor start while Herro is taking his leap as a scorer, not a playmaker.
Heat coach Erik Spoelstra is one of the best in the business, giving fans no reason to doubt his decisions.
