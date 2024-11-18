Jimmy Butler Injury Update: Will Miami Heat All-Star Play Against 76ers?
Miami Heat All-Star Jimmy Butler remains out with a lingering ankle injury.
Butler, who last played Nov. 8, missed his fourth straight game Sunday against the Pacers. Indiana defeated Miami 119-110 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
The All-Star’s absence surprised many. Although the Heat officially listed Butler as questionable, the expectation was he'd suit up for the first time in over a week.
Instead, Butler sat out. The Heat are 2-2 without him this season.
As of Monday morning, Butler’s status for tonight’s game against the Philadelphia 76ers remains unclear. Haywood Highsmith and Kevin Love would likely continue starting in Butler’s absence.
Highsmith struggled Sunday night, missing all six field goal attempts in 22 minutes. He grabbed four rebounds in the loss.
If Butler cannot go Monday night, he would likely return to the lineup Nov. 24 against the Dallas Mavericks at home.
Butler is averaging 16.1 points, 4.8 rebounds, 4.9 assists, and 1.5 steals per night. He is shooting 47.8 percent from the field and a dismal 15.4 percent from the three-point range in eight games.
JAQUEZ JR. BATTLING ANKLE INJURY
Miami Heat forward Jaime Jaquez Jr. sustained an ankle injury when he stepped on TJ McConnell’s foot in the third quarter on Sunday against the Indiana Pacers.
Jaquez spoke after the game about his injury and was surprised coach Erik Spoelstra took him out of the game.
“Definitely surprised,” Jaquez said. “I shot the shot and was ready to get back on defense, and then, you know, took a little jump backpedal back, and I just felt it. I twisted my ankle, but it didn’t feel great.
"It’s one of those things, man. You get unlucky sometimes, but I’ve been in this situation before. You know sprains are nothing new to me.”
Jaquez had two points, three rebounds, and four assists in 15 minutes before he left the game.
JOVIC POKES FUN AT BUTLER
Nikola Jovic played Friday's game in a fitted face mask after he was diagnosed with a reduced septum on Tuesday night against the Detroit Pistons. His veteran teammate, Jimmy Butler, is no stranger to having fun with his teammates.
Friday night was no different as he was captured on the Heat bench wearing a face mask, poking fun at his young teammate.
After the game, Jovic was interviewed by FanDuel Sports Network. He was asked, "So you are the Serbian Jimmy Butler?"
"Or he's the American me", Jovic responded after a long pause.
BUTLER REPORTEDLY BACKS SPOELSTRA
Few may ever confuse Miami Heat All-Star Jimmy Butler and coach Erik Spoelstra for the best of friends.
Make no mistake, though: Butler has Spoelstra’s back when the going gets tough.
According to ESPN’s Brian Windhorst, Butler led players in rallying around Spoelstra following the latter’s viral gaffe earlier this week. Spoelstra earned a technical foul when he called a timeout with none left against the Detroit Pistons on Nov. 12.
COULD HEAT TRADE BUTLER?
The Miami Heat may need to shake up parts of their roster to compete for an NBA championship, but it appears the front office is not acting hastily.
The Heat have a 5-7 record, placing them on a similar trajectory to previous seasons with a Play-In Tournament appearance. If that same outcome seems imminent by January, then the Heat should understandably look in one of two major directions.
Either trade Butler to begin retooling the roster, or add win-now pieces in hopes of vaulting themselves back into title contention. Regardless of their route, ESPN and NBA Insider Tim Bontemps is confident the Heat will take their time in the process.
"Miami came into the season with lots of questions about its future. After a middling start to the season, including Jimmy Butler going down with an ankle injury, those questions remain," Bontemps wrote. "Given the extraordinarily forgiving nature of the East, don't expect Miami to make any early moves. Entering the season, the Heat wanted to see how their roster would look and then evaluate from there. That thought process hasn't changed."
Jake Elman works as a contributing writer to Miami Heat on SI. He can be reached at jakeelman97@gmail.com or follow him on X @JakeElman97.