Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo Joins LeBron James in Exclusive Club
Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo didn’t just continue his latest All-Star push in Friday’s road victory over the Pacers.
Adebayo put his name next to LeBron James — and that’s always worth celebrating.
Adebayo recorded 30 points, 11 rebounds, seven assists, and five steals in the 124-111 win. StatMuse reported he joined James and Eddie Jones as the only players in Heat history with a 30/10/5/5 game.
“It’s unnatural to see me shoot less than 50 percent any night,” said Adebayo, who went 10 of 17 from the field and nailed both three-point attempts.
Coach Erik Spoelstra praised his three-time All-Star big man after the game. Friday marked Adebayo’s second 30-point game this season and first since Nov. 2.
“Once he got going, he did it the right way. The ball finds karma,” Spoelstra said. “The ball just found him, and he rolled hard to the rim.
“This is the time you really have to enjoy watching him play.”
The Heat need all-around performances like these going forward. Miami moved to 5-6 on the year and 1-1 in NBA Cup group play.
COULD HEAT TRADE BUTLER TO ROCKETS?
Trade speculation surrounding Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler won't end until the organization makes a decision at February's trade deadline.
A handful of teams with the potential to compete for a championship would pick up the phone in hopes of landing Butler. He is one of the league's top playoff risers, leading the Heat to multiple NBA Finals appearances in a short span (2020 and 2023).
One of the teams sure to express interest in acquiring Butler would be the youthful Houston Rockets. Houston arguably has too many talented pieces on their roster, which can often cause issues down the stretch in tight games.
Bleacher Report proposed a trade where the Heat would trade Butler and Duncan Robinson to the Rockets for Fred VanVleet, Jabari Smith Jr., Cam Whitmore and a top-five protected 2031 first-round pick.
ODEN REFLECTS ON HEAT TENURE
Greg Oden joined the Miami Heat in 2013 with something to prove after injuries derailed his Portland Trail Blazers career.
Over a decade later, Oden has nothing but good things to say about his brief tenure in Miami. The 2007 No. 1 pick reflected favorably on his one season with the Heat during a Nov. 15 appearance on Barstool Sports’ Frank Walks.
“That team was freaking amazing,” Oden told Barstool. “I was able to see some of the top-tier coaching, some of the top-tier players, some of the top-tier people in life in that one-year experience in Miami.”
COULD HEAT TRADE ADEBAYO FOR GIANNIS?
Miami Heat fans have long dreamed of watching former NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo team up with Adebayo and Jimmy Butler.
Unfortunately, a potential addition may involve a tough subtraction.
HoopsHype included the Heat in a Nov. 13 article ranking eight potential trade targets for Antetokounmpo. The problem is the Heat lack the type of assets that could convince Milwaukee to deal the Greek Freak.
The article suggested a combination of Duncan Robinson, Terry Rozier, and Tyler Herro “would likely be” the first names included in any trade because of their salaries. However, it also proposed the Heat may need to add Adebayo or Butler as the headline in any potential trade package.
