Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo Joins LeBron James in Exclusive Club

Bam Adebayo had his best game of the season pouring in:



30 PTS (10/17 fgs, 8/9 fts)

2 3PM

11 REBS

7 ASTS

5 STLS !



71.6 TS%

+22



A game Bam needed desperately as he has struggled to find his offensive rhythm this season pic.twitter.com/ifdvkBjN2w