Jimmy Butler Injury Update: Will Miami Heat Star Play Against Boston Celtics?

The Miami Heat are once again without All-Star forward Jimmy Butler.
Butler, who missed four games last month with an ankle problem, will sit out Monday’s showdown against the Boston Celtics because of right knee soreness. The Heat officially ruled him out Monday afternoon.
Butler played 34 minutes in Sunday’s road loss at Toronto. He recorded 17 points, five rebounds, three assists, and a steal against the Raptors.
It is unknown who will start alongside Haywood Highsmith at forward. Miami downgraded Kevin Love (back spasms) to out Monday afternoon. The Heat initially listed Love as probable.
Injuries have limited Butler’s availability in recent weeks. In addition to the ankle ailment, he missed the fourth quarter of last Wednesday’s victory over the Charlotte Hornets with back soreness. Butler spent the final 12 minutes sitting on the sideline with a heating pad.
Butler’s injury comes at an inopportune time for the inconsistent Heat, who enter the week at 9-9. Miami has a three-game homestand against the Lakers (12-8), Suns (11-8), and Cavaliers (16-3) this week.
HEAT INJURY REPORT FOR CELTICS GAME:
AVAILABLE: Dru Smith (right knee bone bruise); Terry Rozier (right foot)
OUT: Jimmy Butler (right knee soreness); Josh Richardson (illness); Kel’el Ware (right foot tendinitis); Kevin Love (back spasms); Nikola Jović (left ankle sprain)
