Jimmy Butler Joins Shockingly Small Club in Miami Heat’s Overtime Loss
Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler isn’t letting ongoing trade rumors keep him from making history.
Butler recorded 35 points, 19 rebounds, 10 assists, and four steals in Miami’s 125-124 overtime loss to the Detroit Pistons. He set or tied season-highs in all categories, recording his 17th career triple-double and nearly helping the Heat win their fifth straight game.
In the process, Butler became only the third player in NBA history to total such a stat line, joining DeMarcus Cousins (2018) and George McGinnis (1976).
Perhaps the most interesting part of that list is that neither Cousins nor McGinnis were triple-double threats. Cousins only tallied nine in his career, two more than McGinnis. Expected names like Russell Westbrook, Nikola Jokić, and Magic Johnson aren’t in the club.
Yet, there’s Butler, who continues playing at a high level despite the nonstop trade talks. Monday night marked his third 30-point game since Nov. 18.
Unfortunately for Heat fans, Butler’s days of making history in Miami may be numbered. He remains arguably the trendiest name on the trade market ahead of the Feb. 6 deadline.
BUTLER COULD FACE ‘NONEXISTENT’ FREE AGENT MARKET
ESPN NBA insider Bobby Marks said he believes Butler’s future in Miami is the “most interesting” of players who could be dealt. Butler hits unrestricted free agency next summer and is expected to decline his $52.4 million player option.
If Butler wants to keep cashing in, he may want to stick with Miami. Butler can opt out of his contract and sign a two-year, $113 million extension.
Marks doesn’t sound too optimistic about the alternative, writing Butler’s free agency market could be “close to nonexistent.”
“Out of the teams with projected cap space, only the rebuilding Nets have more than $40 million,” Marks pointed out. “Butler could opt in to his contract in the offseason and ask to be traded, but that would require cooperation from the Heat.”
BRYANT FIRES SHOT AT HEAT
Thomas Bryant woke up Friday as the Miami Heat’s backup center. He finished the weekend grabbing rebounds for the Indiana Pacers.
Trading South Beach for Indianapolis this time of year sounds less than desirable. Not for Bryant, an Indiana University alum who immediately fit into the Pacers rotation.
Bryant totaled seven points, two rebounds, and a blocked shot across 11 minutes in Indiana’s 119-104 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday. He is expected to receive significant minutes off the bench after injuries decimated the Pacers’ frontcourt.
“It felt great just being with a team that had a need for me and accepted me for who I am and what I do out there on the court,” Bryant said, according to the IndyStar. “It felt great to just have that camaraderie and the love that you feel right then and there when you first come in.”
Jake Elman works as a contributing writer to Miami Heat on SI. He can be reached at jakeelman97@gmail.com or follow him on X @JakeElman97.